Tails from the Zoo: A sneak peek of the future Grizzly Ridge exhibit

Since Kali jumped onto the scene at the St. Louis Zoo, he's been a crowd favorite.

Julie Hartell-DeNardo, Zoological Manager of Carnivores, said, "He's a natural carnivore, the largest land carnivore, he can do a lot of damage if he wanted to but the protection we work with them, it's great to be that close and have a relationship with him."

Kali is one of 5 bears at the zoo.

The Andean bears: Poncho and Maria.

The Sun Bears:Miskin and Rimba.

And they'll all be shown lots of love during Bear Awareness Weekend on Friday Saturday and Sunday from 11-1.

Learn about the ways you can help save all three of the zoo's bear species by talking with zookeepers, playing games, and going on a bear scavenger hunt.

Soon the bear population will be growing at the St. Louis Zoo with the much anticipated opening of Grizzly Ridge.

You may have noticed the construction over the past year and a half. Two bears, named Huck and Finley, will roam this land. But before they get their paws on their new home, Show Me St. Louis got a sneak peek.

Steve Bircher, Curator of Mammals, said, "We are in the middle of Grizzly Ridge exhibit and its the newest animal exhibit at the zoo and we are really excited ."

Grizzly Rridge, expected to open this fall, has a touch of history.

Bircher said, "If you look at the back wall behind me, that was from the original bear bluffs from almost 100 years ago."

While there are features in this exhibit from 1917, there are plenty of new things for the bears to enjoy.

He said, "Behind us is the waterfall and it will fall into the basin and this basin spills into this stream that will fall into 4 foot deep pool."

Even though the grizzlies arent here yet, you can bring your cubs to the St. Louis Zoo this weekend to see the rest of the pack.



