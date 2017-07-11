Take the Missouri National Parks Passport Challenge

Goodbye boring summer, hello summer road trip.

Tim Good, Superintendent with Missouri National Park Service, said, "There are 6 national parks in Missouri... Typically, people do not know that."

Two of those six are in the St. Louis area. You know this one-

"We all have the Arch in St. Louis, of course," said Tim.

Just 14 miles away from Jefferson National Expansion Memorial, on Grant Road in South St. Louis County, you'll find the Ulsysses S. Grant National Historic Site. It's here where Ulysses S. Grant, his wife, and her family lived with an enslaved African American workforce from 1854 to 1859.

David Newmann, park guide, said, "It's really here where he develops a more profound hatred of that institution of slavery, something that would come into play later during his generalship and as 18th President of the United States".

149 miles from Ulsysses S. Grant National Historic Site is Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Van Buren, Missouri.163 miles from there is Wilson's Creek National Battlefield in Republic. 70 miles from there is George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. And 161 miles from there in Independence is Harry S. Truman National Historic Site. The Missouri National Parks Passport Challenge might just be the incentive you need to visit all six.

Tim said, "Missouri has more than most states have."

Here's how the challenge works. Just pick up a free Missouri Mational Parks passport at any of these sites and stamp every location you visit.



He said, "And if you collect all six, they can get prizes for having visited all national parks."

The top prize is one baseball fans will be interested in.

"The grand prize is a one night hotel stay and 4 tickets to either St. Louis or Kansas City homegames," he said.

Hit the road this summer and see where the Missouri National Parks Passport Challenge takes you. You have until December 31st. Go to monationalparks.com for more information and to register your passport.

There's another contest in addition to the Passport Challenge that involves Missouri's national parks: Enter the Missouri National Parks Passport Challenge Road Trip presented by Lou Fusz Subaru Creve Coeur to win a road trip to visit Missouri's six national parks!

Until Sunday, July 23, 2017, those 21 and over can enter the giveaway by filling out an entry form at Lou Fusz Subaru Creve Coeur (900 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141). The winner will be selected by random draw and notified on Monday, July 24, 2017.

The prize – which can accommodate the winner and three guests – includes:

• Free entry to Missouri's six national parks

• Subaru loaner vehicle provided by Lou Fusz Subaru Creve Coeur for the duration of the road trip

• Gateway Arch Journey to the Top tram ride tickets

• Gateway Arch Riverboat sightseeing cruise tickets

• Hotel accommodations for three nights

• Gas card to cover fuel expenses (up to $270.00)

• Subaru Camping Kit featuring Subaru gear

• Complimentary activities, including ranger tours

• Takeover Gateway Arch's Instagram account (@gatewayarchstl), with reposting on Lou Fusz Subaru's social media platforms to document road trip

Limit one entry per person. Two per household. Entrants must be fully insured and have a valid Driver's License. Official rules and regulations can be found at points of entry and online at http://subaru.fusz.com.



