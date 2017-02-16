KSDK
Taste of Soulard kicks off this weekend

The Mardi Gras festivities continue this weekend with some fun events- including Taste of Soulard. Dana Dean has a fork in hand and has a preview.

KSDK 12:38 PM. CST February 16, 2017

Taste of Soulard  is this weekend, Feb 18th and 19th. The event runs from 11 am until 5. Tickets are $25. To find participating establishments visit stlmardigras.org.

