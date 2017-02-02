KSDK
Teatopia opens on Cherokee Street

There's a new place on Cherokee Street that opened earlier this week and we had to go check it out because it's not your typical tea room. Dana Dean takes us inside Tea Topia.

Dana Dean, KSDK 12:08 PM. CST February 02, 2017

Teatopia is located at 2619 1/2 Cherokee Street. The number is (618) 691-0969 and you can find them on Facebook at facebook.com/teatopiallc.

(© 2017 KSDK)


