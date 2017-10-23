KSDK
Close

Tenacious Eats presents epic menu for upcoming flick 'A Bad Moms Christmas'

It's a super fun dining concept. Basically you watch a movie while being served dishes that reflect certain scenes. Chef Liz Schuster from Tenacious Eats is here cooking up some dishes that go along with her exclusive screening event this Wednesday. This

KSDK 11:21 AM. CDT October 23, 2017

This is a VIP event. But that's good news for you because we're giving away two tickets to the special advance screening on Wednesday, October 25. You'll get food, drinks and the chance to catch the new movie before it opens to the public. Just head to our Facebook page and enter to win that! A Bad Moms Christmas opens nationwide November 1st. And if you're interested in tickets for future events Chef Liz is hosting like Home Alone this December, visit brownpapertickets.com.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories