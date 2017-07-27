KSDK
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

The 11th Annual Futaba/O.S. Nitro Challenge

A big race on a rather small scale is taking place this weekend. Dana Dean is live at the track to explain.

KSDK 11:32 AM. CDT July 27, 2017

The 11th Annual Futaba/O.S. Nitro Challenge 
2330 Marshall Road
Today through Sunday 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories