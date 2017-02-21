KSDK
The 26th Annual St. Louis Classic Gymnastic Invitational

The 26th annual St. Louis Classic Gymnastics Invitational will bring more than two-thousand athletes from all over the country to downtown this weekend. Jimmy V visited with a local team that will be competing to get a preview.

KSDK 11:41 AM. CST February 21, 2017

Team Central is located in Maryland Heights. They offer gymnastic classes for kids of all ages, including classes for kids with special needs. They also do birthday parties, camps and other activities. Find out more by calling 314-291-0101 or go online to TeamCentral.org.

The 26th Annual St. Louis Classic Gymnastic Invitational starts Friday and runs all weekend at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. Admission is FREE! Find out more and check out the schedule of events on Team Central's website.

