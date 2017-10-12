The Aesthetics of Breast Cancer Fashion Show is this Sunday
There's a special fashion show this Sunday at Third Degree Glass Factory. The show will highlight incredible designers, but more importantly honor breast cancer survivors. Jermell Keys is the president of the aesthetics of Breast Cancer Fashion Show.
KSDK 12:55 PM. CDT October 12, 2017
