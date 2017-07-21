The Big Picture Project to hold exhibit at .ZACK

An exhibit you can see tonight put a camera in the hands of people living in an impoverished country. Dana Dean discovered, the photographers being featured weren't allowed to take a picture up until a few years ago.

The Big Picture Project's 4th annual Photo Exhibit is tonight from 6 PM - 9 PM. It is free to attend. It's happening on the 4th floor of .ZACK, located at 3224 Locust Street. More information about the non profit can be found at facebook.com/thebigpicproject and thebigpicproject.org

© 2017 KSDK-TV