The Capital Grille opens in Clayton

CLAYTON, MO - Where J. Bucks used to be in downtown Clayton, there's a new restaurant that's an old favorite in other parts of the country.

Geoff Dill, managing partner, said, "The Capital Grille started in 1990 in Providence, Rhode Island. We are now up to 57. This is the 58th in the country. This is a world class steakhouse that's a long time coming to St. Louis."

The Capital Grille is serving mouthwatering steaks in a sleek setting.

"We dry age our meat 21-28 days," said Cliff Law, executive chef partner.

Take the bone-in Kona crusted dry aged Kansas City strip steak, for example.

The chef said, "And then we top it off with a shallot butter."

The space, where J.Bucks used to be, has been remodeled.

"We actually took building out 3000 square feet so whole bar area you see in front is all new," Geoff said.

Other than steak, The Capital Grille is known for the lobster mac and cheese, a decadent dish that doesn't skimp on the lobster.

"Those are definitely nice big lobster claw chunk of meat in there," Cliff said.

You won't want to miss this restaurant's signature appetizer, calamari.

"Twist on a classic, put hot peppers in there. Flash fly it with Cantonese flour, with a little bit of garlic butter.

The Capital Grille is new to St. Louis but it's already feeling like home.

"This town is amazing. The community has been so kind to us," Geoff said.

101 S Hanley Rd, Clayton

thecapitalgrille.com

(314) 725-0930

© 2017 KSDK-TV