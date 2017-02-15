KSDK
Close

The Centennial Beer Festival is this weekend

If you like beer, there's an event this weekend you won't want to miss. Jimmy V has more on a fun festival featuring more than 200 beers.

Jim Viehman, KSDK 11:19 AM. CST February 15, 2017

The Centennial Beer festival is this Friday and Saturday at Moulin which is at 2017 Chouteau Avenue. You can purchase tickets and find out everything you need to know at CentennialBeerFestival.com.
 

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories