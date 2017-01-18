KSDK
The Costas Center: A happy space for kids

It's not everyday you get to see a 28 foot yellow submarine.But for patients at the Costas Center, it's one part of a happy space they get to experience while going through an otherwise difficult time. Dana Dean has the story.

Dana Dean, KSDK 12:22 PM. CST January 18, 2017

For more information about The Costas Center or any services at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon, visit cardinalglennon.com.

