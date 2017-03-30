KSDK
Close

The Dome at America's Center gets dirty for Supercross this weekend

It's getting dirty in The Dome. Some of the most daring guys on two wheels will be racing to the finish line on Saturday. Dana Dean is back with a preview and looking the part.

KSDK 1:59 PM. CDT March 30, 2017

Saturday, April 1
7 p.m. - Main Event Begins
Tickets begin at $10
Ticketmaster.com
SupercrossLive.com
800-745-3000
 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories