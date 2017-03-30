Close The Dome at America's Center gets dirty for Supercross this weekend It's getting dirty in The Dome. Some of the most daring guys on two wheels will be racing to the finish line on Saturday. Dana Dean is back with a preview and looking the part. KSDK 1:59 PM. CDT March 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Saturday, April 1 7 p.m. - Main Event Begins Tickets begin at $10 Ticketmaster.com SupercrossLive.com 800-745-3000 © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News NC woman forced to pay over Facebook comment Family taking action after murder-suicide A stranger emailed me a warning about blood clots. Days later, my friend died from one. STL doctors test new multiple sclerosis drug wxthu Young man recovering at Ranken Jordan Unique home in Prescott for sale at $2.8M Church bus crash kills 13 people Beautiful moment between bride and grandmother takes over the internet More Stories Remains found in Kinloch identified as Monica Sykes Mar 30, 2017, 8:09 a.m. Stormy weather this afternoon Mar 30, 2017, 10:46 a.m. Second Loop Trolley car arrives on Delmar Mar 30, 2017, 1:21 p.m.
