The Gables of Cottleville

As our parent's age, sometimes they need a little extra help, especially if they're living with Alzheimer's or Dementia. Jimmy V stopped by a brand new place that can help by giving your loved one a place they can call home.

KSDK 12:22 PM. CST January 18, 2017

The Gables of Cottleville is located on Ohmes Road in Cottleville. For more information or to schedule a tour give them a call at 314-288-8691.  You can also go to TheGablesofCottleville.com.

