The Golf Expo is this weekend

First up the St. Louis Golf Expo at the St. Charles Convention Center. There will be a ton of activities for all ages. You can swing the newest clubs available. Test your short game skills, get your swing analyzed and then take a break at the Michelob Ultra 19th hole.

The St. Louis Golf Expo starts today at 11 and runs through Sunday at the St. Charles Convention Center. Everyone who attends receives a free round of golf, however some restrictions may apply. You can find out more at StLouisGolfExpo.com

