The Golf Expo is this weekend

KSDK 1:01 PM. CST February 10, 2017

First up the St. Louis Golf Expo at the St. Charles Convention Center. There will be a ton of activities for all ages. You can swing the newest  clubs available.  Test your short game skills, get your swing analyzed and then take a break at the Michelob Ultra 19th hole. 
 
The St. Louis Golf Expo starts today at 11 and runs through Sunday at the St. Charles Convention Center.  Everyone who attends receives a free round of golf, however some restrictions may apply.  You can find out more at StLouisGolfExpo.com.
 

