KSDK
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

The Great Train show is this weekend

The Great Train Show is pulling into St. Charles this weekend and it will feature huge model train exhibits. Jimmy V visited with members of a local club to find out what keeps them chugging along.

KSDK 12:40 PM. CST February 16, 2017

The St. Charles Model Railroad Club is located in Fort Zumwalt Park in O'Fallon, Missouri.  It's free and open to the public on weekends and they're always looking for new members. You can learn more at St. Charles Railroad Club dot org. The Great Train Show is this weekend at the St. Charles Convention Center. You can learn more about that and purchase tickets at TrainShow.com.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories