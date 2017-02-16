The St. Charles Model Railroad Club is located in Fort Zumwalt Park in O'Fallon, Missouri. It's free and open to the public on weekends and they're always looking for new members. You can learn more at St. Charles Railroad Club dot org. The Great Train Show is this weekend at the St. Charles Convention Center. You can learn more about that and purchase tickets at TrainShow.com.

