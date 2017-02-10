KSDK
Close

The hottest color for spring in home decor

So many times you have to travel to multiple stores to get all of your decorating items. This morning Photojournalist Randy Schwentker is taking us to one store where you can get it all.

KSDK 1:00 PM. CST February 10, 2017

The Flower Petaler is at 620 south main in historical St. Charles. For more information visit here or give them a call at 636- 946-3048.  You can also find them on Facebook.
 
 

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories