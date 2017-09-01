KSDK
Close

The Japanese Festival is this weekend

The Japanese Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden is this weekend. However, that's not the only thing being celebrated. Dana Dean explains.

KSDK 11:20 AM. CDT September 01, 2017

The Japanese Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden is going on September 2nd through 4th
Sat & Sun 10 AM-8 PM
Mon 10 AM-5 PM
Admission is 15 dollars for adults and 7 for kids 12 and under as well as garden members.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories