The Kids BEE Healthy program runs now through October 2nd and is open to kids ages 6 through 12. You can pick up your free water bottle and entry form at any of the Dierberg's stores, or print your own form at Dierbergs.com/BEE.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
Getting your kids to eat healthy and exercise can be a challenge, but Dierberg's is making it easier. Jimmy V explains.
The Kids BEE Healthy program runs now through October 2nd and is open to kids ages 6 through 12. You can pick up your free water bottle and entry form at any of the Dierberg's stores, or print your own form at Dierbergs.com/BEE.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs