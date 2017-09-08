KSDK
The Kids BEE Healthy program

Getting your kids to eat healthy and exercise can be a challenge, but Dierberg's is making it easier. Jimmy V explains.

KSDK 11:24 AM. CDT September 08, 2017

The Kids BEE Healthy program runs now through October 2nd and is open to kids ages 6 through 12. You can pick up your free water bottle and entry form at any of the Dierberg's stores, or print your own form at Dierbergs.com/BEE.

