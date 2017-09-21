The largest fish and wildlife attraction in the world is in Springfield, MO

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri is 350,000 square feet, has 1.5 miles of trails and has been 10 years in the making.

"We are bigger than the Smithsonian Museum in D.C.," said spokesperson Shelby Stephenson.

It consists of wildlife galleries and an aquarium, which takes up more than half the space.

"With 35,000 live animals, there is a lot to see on the aquarium side," she said.

There's a whopping 1.5 million gallons of freshwater and saltwater aquariums.

"It is an immersive journey around the world's most exotic habitats and it is truly unlike anything else that is done before," she said.

This massive attraction is adjacent to Bass Pro Shops National Headquarters in Springfield, Missouri.

"Johnny Morris, who is the founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, has had a dream for a very long time to create an institution like this where people could come and learn about the conservation movement in a way that was fun and engaging and inspire them through the beauty of nature, to also get involved in conservation," she said.

The aquarium has a number of interactive features, including pop up tanks which allow you to get inside and look around.

Shelby said, "You can actually crawl inside the aquarium and pop up inside a bubble, so you are surrounded 360 degrees by the ocean habitat around you."

That's not the only place where you'll be surrounded by water.

She said, "You're in a freshwater river habitat like you'd find in Missouri but you're seeing fish on all sides of you. So you're seeing fish from above you which is a unique perspective."

Wonders of Wildlife is jaw dropping attraction you have to see in person to believe.

It opens Friday, September 22 to the public. It's located at 500 W Sunshine Street, Springfield, Missouri. The number is (888) 222-6060. Prices vary but the aquarium prices are as follows:

KIDS 4-11: $19.95

ADULTS: $29.95.

KIDS UNDER 4: FREE

For more information, visit wondersofwildlife.org.



