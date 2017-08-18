The Libertine in Clayton to start lunch service on Wednesday

CLAYTON, MO - The Libertine will start serving lunch on Wednesday, August 23rd. Lunch will be available Monday-Friday from 11 AM-2 PM and dinner will be served from 4-9 PM weekdays. Dinner is also served Saturday 5-10 PM.

The restaurant has a new Sunday Supper Series where they hold a special dinner every six weeks. On August 27th, there will be a crab boil. It costs $40 for chef's tasting and $12 for beer pairing from Urban Chestnut.

The Libertine is located at 7927 Forsyth Blvd. in Clayton. The number to call for reservations is (314) 862-2999 or visit libertinestl.com.

