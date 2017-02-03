KSDK
Close

The Magic House Family Nights

The Magic House has all sorts of events and programs and we've featured most of them. But Jimmy V recently discovered another one. This morning he shows us how this popular children's museum becomes a special place for some special kids.

KSDK 11:55 AM. CST February 03, 2017

To learn more about group nights at the magic house call 314-822-8900 or go to magichouse.org.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories