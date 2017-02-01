The main ingredient is beer at Kirkwood Brewhouse

There's a dozen reasons for sports fans to visit Kirkwood Brewhouse.



Michael Eagan, Executive Chef, said, "12 TVs, which gives you more than enough television to watch for any game."

TVs are everywhere at Kirkwood Brewhouse; the bar, the dining room, above the windows. But beer is also everywhere, and not just on tap. Beer has spilled over from the drink list to the food menu.

He said, "We have a lot of beer themed items. Our chicken wings are beer brined in some of our local beers."

The candied bacon burger, using locally raised grass fed beef, is topped with housemade beer cheese.

Kirkwood Brewhouse smokes meat in house.

"Our turkeys are brined in maple cider beer. Pork is also brined in maple cider beer," he said.

It seems beer, which is used in half the menu items, makes everything better at Kirkwood Brewhouse.

There are 26 beers on tap.

Mike Watry, General Manager, said, "23 of which are from Missouri."

And coming in the Spring, a patio and outdoor bar. "We're gonna call it our beer garden. Nice new aspect to the Brewhouse," said Watry.

Kirkwood Brewhouse is located at 10312 Manchester Rd in Kirkwood. The number is (314) 394-1365.



