The Maplewood cafe where you'll find a Christmas tree on the ceiling
You don't find many restaurants like the one we're taking you to this morning, at least not in St. Louis. It has a fishing boat and caboose in the parking lot. and there's more quirkiness to be found inside. Dana Dean paid Maya Cafe a visit.
KSDK 11:30 AM. CDT August 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Car drives into march for transgender woman
-
Lawsuit: Stray Rescue profited off negligence that caused deadly distemper outbreak
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
Dozens angry over mysterious 'black goo' on I-70
-
Family says child was slapped on a school bus
-
Family pleas for return of classic Mustang
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Chappelle-Nadal talks post about Trump assassination
-
25 rescued french bulldogs going up for adoption Saturday
-
Transgender woman shot and killed by police
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits
More Stories
-
Police: Active shooter situation in CharlestonAug 24, 2017, 12:25 p.m.
-
Missouri, Illinois men among missing John S. McCain sailorsAug 24, 2017, 10:15 a.m.
-
Car drives through protesters after vigil for…Aug 24, 2017, 6:37 a.m.