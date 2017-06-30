KSDK
The 'Miracle Crop' is ready for picking at Eckert's

Starting tomorrow the the so-called miracle crop will be ready to pick at Eckert's in Belleville. Dana Dean stopped by to sink her teeth into the juicy peaches

Dana Dean, KSDK 12:37 PM. CDT June 30, 2017

eckerts.com for more information.
Pick-Your-Own Peaches starts tomorrow!
Belleville: 8 AM-6:30 PM Sun-Thurs
8 AM-7 PM Fri & Sat
Grafton: 9 AM-5 PM

