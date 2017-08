The Mojo Craft Beer and Music Festival is this Saturday at Jefferson Barracks Park in St. Louis. There will be more than 80 craft beers, 7 local bands and plenty of food. Beer tastings begin at noon and run until 4...the festival continues until 10 pm with beer and food for purchase. You can Find out more and purchase tickets at MojoBeerfest.com.

