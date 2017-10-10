The Morse Telegraph Club meets most Saturdays from 1 to 2pm at the Whistle Stop Cafe in Ferguson. You can give the Whistle Stop a call at 314-521-1600. To learn more about the club go to MorseTelegraphClub.org.
The telegraph is one of the oldest forms of long distance communication. Jimmy V found a place where you can see how the old machine works and enjoy a tasty snack while you learn a little something.
