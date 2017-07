The Polar Express Train Ride returns to Union Station- trains begin running from St. Louis Union Station to the North Pole from November 24th to December 30th.

Tickets, combined with holiday hotel packages at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel, go on sale at 10:30 AM.

Train ride-only tickets go on sale August 1st. Go to stlpolarexpressride.com or call 314-942-6942.

