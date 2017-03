The Recycled Art Sale is happening at The Resale Shop on Lindbergh Boulevard. It begins with a VIP preview on Wednesday night, March 8th. Tickets for that are $18 and that includes wine and cheese. Thursday, March 9th, the event is free and open to the public from 10 to 7. Find out more and purchase preview night tickets at NCJWSTL.org or call 314-993-5181.

