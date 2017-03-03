The Recycled Art Sale starts next week
If you love beautiful artwork, there's an event coming up next week where you can find one of a kind pieces, at unbelievable prices. And the best part...with each purchase your helping people in need in our community. Jimmy V explains.
KSDK 11:03 AM. CST March 03, 2017
