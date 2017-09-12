The Sheridan at Creve Coeur is on Lindbergh Boulevard between Olive and Ladue Road. You can Find out more about this great new community by calling 314-930-2624 or online at seniorlifestyle.com.
There's a fairly new senior living community in Creve Coeur that's taking a new approach to memory care. Through freedom of movement and award winning programs, they enhance the lives of their residents, in a safe and caring environment. Jimmy V has more.
