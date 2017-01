The St. Louis Auto Show is at America's Center and the Dome.

The Auto Show with Charity Gala is tonight from 5 until 10 pm.

Tickets are $25.

Then regular show hours are Friday from 10 am to 9 pm.

Saturday 9 to 9 and Sunday 9 to 4.

Tickets are 11 dollars and can be purchased at saintlouisautoshow.com

