Close The St. Louis Earth Day Festival is this weekend The St. Louis Earth Day Festival kicks off tomorrow in Forest Park. For the first time ever- it's a two day event. Dana Dean is live there to give us a preview. KSDK 10:57 AM. CDT April 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Saturday & Sunday 11 AM – 5 PM Muny Grounds, Forest Park Free & open to the public © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 2 Laclede Gas workers fatally shot on the job Freese's historic baseball up for auction McDonald's employee, identified Stephens will remain anonymous Watching your child end career WFAA Breaking News Akron girl's Facebook plea to find missing dog Neighbor charged with killing suffering dog Deputies: Hammer attack started over Snapchat St. Louis man deported to Afghanistan 2 men killed inside north St. Louis County home More Stories Loss prevention officer charged with rape, kidnapping Apr 21, 2017, 10:58 a.m. David Freese, World Series hero, finds greater… Apr 20, 2017, 6:01 p.m. 2 Laclede Gas workers shot and killed, gunman kills himself Apr 20, 2017, 12:34 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs