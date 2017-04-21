KSDK
The St. Louis Earth Day Festival is this weekend

The St. Louis Earth Day Festival kicks off tomorrow in Forest Park. For the first time ever- it's a two day event. Dana Dean is live there to give us a preview.

KSDK 10:57 AM. CDT April 21, 2017

Saturday & Sunday
11 AM – 5 PM
Muny Grounds, Forest Park
Free & open to the public

