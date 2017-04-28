Taste by Niche is the craft cocktail and small plates restaurant from James Beard winner Gerard Craft in the in the Central West End. They've teamed up with local distiller StilL 630 to create a special small batch whiskey they call 'The Truth.' Taste's
"The Truth" Whiskey Launch at Taste by Niche is Monday, May 1st. The party starts at 5 at 4584 Laclede Avenue. You can learn more about taste at tastebarstl.com. You can see what else Still 630 is up to at StilL630.com.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs