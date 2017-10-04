The Wolf Cafe is worth a visit

BALLWIN, MO - The Wolf Cafe is on Clayton Road in Ballwin. Tuesday is open mic night. There's live entertainment every Friday and Saturday night. To see who's playing or what's on the menu go to the wolfstl.com.
There's a cafe in west county that does breakfast, lunch, dinner and then some. Photojournalist Randy Schwentker stopped by the Wolf cafe in Ballwin to show us what this husband and wife team are serving.
