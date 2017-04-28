The workout instructor with a large local following

The party starts as soon as Stephanie Zitzer walks in the room.

She said, "I was feeling out of shape. Marriage, baby, put on weight and knew I had to do something."

So the former dancer got Zumba certified and started teaching classes.

Stephanie said, "But realized I wanted to move it in another direction."

Just last year, Stephanie, or StephZ, as she's known, started teaching cardio dance class.

"Not only do my songs work your heart, I have songs that sculpt your body," she said.

It's a workout class that's more like a dance party.

Stephanie said, "One thing that is my trademark is that I don't put my hair up. A lot of women come in, they have hair in ponytail. They see the transformation of letting go and releasing their inner sexy and, I see it all the time, I'll look up and glance at someone and their hair is down."

You can sign up for StephZ Cardio Dance at Convergence Dance and Body Center in Richmond Heights or Wellbridge Athletic Club in Clayton, where it's always packed, just ask the assistant GM.

"She's got what I call a cult following," she said.

StephZ has a large local following and her YouTube channel is growing.

"It really started to take off last year when I partnered last November with The Fitness Marshall," she said.

The Fitness Marshall is a YouTube dance fitness sensation. StephZ was the opening act for The Fitness Marshall when he came to St. Louis last year. He's back this weekend, performing at the Clayton Plaza Hotel, and chose StephZ to open the show at his two-day cardio concert once again.

For more information, visit facebook.com/Stephzcardiodance. To sign up for one of her classes, go to stephzcardiodance.com.



