There's a big house tour coming up in St. Charles

The St. Charles County historical Society is giving you a chance to step inside some of the county's oldest homes. Photojournalist Randy Schwentker has a preview.

KSDK 11:25 AM. CDT August 30, 2017

The house tour is next Saturday, September 9th from noon to 4.  Tickets are $20 dollars. You can purchase them in advance at sc chs dot org or on the day of the tour at Benton school which is at 400 North Sixth Street.

