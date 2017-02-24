These paper plates turn into plants

It's not magic, but once you find out what this plate does, it might leave you mystified. They're not just for eating off of, they're for planting. Just peel off the top layer, bury it, and you'll get more use out of it, after this plate turns into a plant.

Andres Benavides, Lifepack CEO, said, "For example, strawberries, blackberries, carrots, flowers, and trees and herbs."

The company, called Lifepack, makes eco-friendly plates in Colombia, not the Missouri city, but the country in South America. The owners moved to St. Louis after winning a $50,000 Arch Grant.

He said, "Our goal is to start our factory in St. Louis to generate more employees."

The plantable plates sold in St. Louis sprout parsley. You'll find them at Create Space Generator in the Delmar Loop, Missouri Botanical Garden gift shop, some farmers markets and grocery stores. The local demand for them is high, thousands are sold every month, and the ceo of the company is eagerly waiting their next shipment to St. Louis. They were down to the last box at Create Space Generator when we taped this story.

He said, "The market for eco-friendly products are growing everyday."

You've heard of farm to table, but this is more like table to farm.

For more information, visit facebook.com/lifepackstl. A package of 24 plates of different sizes sells for $25

