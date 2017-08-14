These shoes are designed in Fenton by The Walking Cradle Co.

Boots and wedges. Dress shoes and casual shoes. Neutral and wild. No matter the style, it all starts with a sketch.

Jamie Wells, shoe designer, said, "I am just translating an idea from my sketchbook and I was inspired by this leather."

Jamie is part of the design team behind The Walking Cradle Company, a shoe business that's been in Fenton for just two years.

She said, "We invite people here to try the shoes on... They are shocked, that there's an actual person behind the desk, that draws the shoes and works with the leather."

What makes The Walking Cradle Company stand out is that they make shoes to fit just about woman.

"We make shoes in size 4-13 in narrow and wide wide widths and also some slims," she said.

And that's not all that's different about The Walking Cradle Company. Inside every pair, you'll find their signature tiny pillows.

"They are like little bubbles that feel amazing on botton of foot as you walk," she said.



It's not just about comfort, these shoes are also stylish.

"This is our shoe called the Nikki, it has our tiny pillows... the other trend you're going to be seeing for fall is very luxurious fabrics like velvet. Here, you see in our booties still equipped with our tiny pillows," she said.

The Walking Cradle Company wants you to see what it's like to walk in their shoes and is always looking for local women to potentially model for upcoming photoshoots.

Lisa Schmitz, creative director, said, "We're looking for the average woman who probably doesnt think her foot is model worthy but it is... What we're trying to show you is that the right size shoe, if it fits properly, it looks good on your foot."

The photos will be used in everything from in store displays to social media posts.

Lisa said, "They can email me their head shot, foot shot, and size they think they are."

If they're chosen, they get to walk away with shoes.

She said, "If they model with us, they get two free pairs of shoes and a fun filled day with us doing a photo shoot cause they are always a blast."

A Fenton company that puts comfort and style in every step.

The Walking Cradle Company's warehouse and offices are located at 1000 Biltmore Drive in Fenton.

To set up an appointment to visit and try on shoes, call (636) 203-4563. For modeling inquiries, email lisa@walkingcradles.com. Yhe shoes are sold online at walkingcradles.com and at Von Maur as well as Seliga Shoes.

