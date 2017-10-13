Tiffany stops by Show Me St. Louis

Tiffany will perform tomorrow at Mid Rivers Mall for the malls 30th anniversary. The fun begins at noon with a DJ spinning 80's tunes. Tiffany's performance will begin at 1. You can learn more at ShopMidRiversMall.com.
Tiffany made it "I Think We're Alone Now" popular in 1987. She's in town to help Mid Rivers Mall celebrate its 30th anniversary. She stopped by the Show Me St. Louis studio beforehand.
