Tips and products to help you get organized

It is heaven on earth for the tidy, a store stocked with hooks, holders, bins and baskets.

"You want to maximize the space that you have whether the space is small or large the point is to maximize it," Ardra Bradley explains.

She's a woman with a special knack for helping people get organized.

"For bathrooms you want to make sure that vanity is organized and you want to start with storing the big things first we've got some great options for that."

She also has thousands of products at her fingertips since she works at The Container Store.

"The great thing about this is you can actually put your hot tools inside and it cools as it's being stored," she points out.

Tired of that kitchen drawer clutter check out the expandable bamboo cutlery tray.

"It is fantastic for storing not only your everyday cutlery, but also your server ware."

Struggling to find all of the paperwork you need for your taxes, there's a box that can help.

"This is great way to file those papers away keep them organized, this case is really nice because it has a lid," she adds.

There are options for shelving.

"This fits very nicely underneath existing hanging space. These are even available in what we call cabinet depth so it will fit into your bathroom or kitchen cabinet. A great way to organize that sometimes open wide space that's there."

Basically there are storage solutions of all shapes and sizes, but Ardra's top tip is something that fits in the palm of her hand.

"Label makers are just smart and not just for the office, not just for the kitchen, again any room in the house can use a label maker to keep things organized for you," she says.

She also suggests using color.

"For garages there are lots of little trinkets and tools that get lost and make the space feel messy so drawers and things with dividers in them are a great way to keep the garage organized."

So if you're goal is to get organized get to The Container Store and start labeling, sorting, stacking and hanging.

