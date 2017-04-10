Tips for a safe prom and graduation season
Prom and graduation season is upon us...Unfortunately, too many teens and young adults tend to celebrate by drinking and too often driving. Andy Crouppen with Brown and Crouppen is here with some scary statistics and some tips
KSDK 11:25 AM. CDT April 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Man pulled off United Airways plane set for Louisville
-
Citizens help find victim, suspect in Amber Alert
-
Services held for Chuck Berry
-
Scott has good news for Mizzou fans
-
Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon is missing
-
Making a difference: Lesson Plan
-
Deal Guy: Smart Outlets Under $10
-
Family, friends and fans say goodbye to Chuck Berry
-
An overnight stay unlike any other at Hermann Cottage's treehouse
More Stories
-
Storms producing large hail heading towards STL areaApr 10, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
-
Blues-Wild playoff schedule announcedApr 10, 2017, 6:53 a.m.
-
STL man charged in 3-month-old son's deathApr 10, 2017, 11:37 a.m.