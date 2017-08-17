Tips for viewing the upcoming Total Solar Eclipse
On Monday...a total solar eclipse will be visible in many parts of the St. Louis area. Dr. Jenny Redfern, An Optometrist at Crown Vision Center is here with things you need to think about before you look towards the sun Monday afternoon.
KSDK 3:21 PM. CDT August 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
A St. Louis woman's desperate act to save her own life
-
Clear The Shelters: Free or reduced pet adoption on August 19
-
Lightning sparks house fire in Ladue
-
Local doctor fires unvaccinated patients
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Shot fired into Richmond Heights office
-
Minnesota man paralyzed in accident becomes father of triplets
-
Several injured after van crashes into pedestrians
-
St. Louis County police searching for 'Jorts Bandit'
-
Son of Holocaust survivor says words matter
More Stories
-
Mo. senator posts, deletes comment about Trump assassinationAug 17, 2017, 2:32 p.m.
-
Barcelona: ISIS claim responsibility, 2 arrested; 13…Aug 17, 2017, 10:31 a.m.
-
Man whose vision was damaged during '83 eclipse…Aug 17, 2017, 4:12 p.m.