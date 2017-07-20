Tony nominated actress gives Molly Brown new life at The Muny

It is a place where time waits for no one. Each day opening night gets a little closer and yesterday becomes a bit of a blur.

"This is day 8..right, I think it's day 8," Beth Malone says.

It's something this talented actress is taking in stride.

"So far so good. We had a few days that were up in the triple digits and stuff and that was like well okay this is what they talk about."

She has the title role in The Unsinkable Molly Brown. A show The Muny has staged five times, the last, more than 25 years ago in 1989 with Debbie Reynolds as Molly, something this leading lady thinks about often.

"Oh yes, oh yes! Those are some big tiny shoes to fill like that person, not only was she Molly Brown she was an iconic, beloved, American sweetheart," Malone says.

But this production is quite a bit different than previous ones.

"There's only three existing lines from the original show in our show because it is a revisal, it's a revised revival.

It's still the same character, but this is a more honest portrayal of the bold, often brazen Hannibal, Missouri born woman.

"If I had two hours, first I'd sleep, then I'd drive to Hannibal," the actress says.

She has, however, been studying her for the last three years.

"It's a lot to learn cause she's a real person, she's a real historic figure and you want to do her justice."

It's not exactly unfamiliar homework she played a real person in her Tony nominated role in Fun Home.

"Although for Bechdel, like Alison Bechdel from Fun Home I did a lot of Youtube watching, so there's no Youtube of Molly Brown," she points out.

Thankfully there are plenty of stories to read about the famous Titanic survivor.

"There's a really interesting woman at the center of this who was way ahead of her time. She's like yes, yes we want social reform, but we want to remember that we're all under God's grace and we're all brothers and sisters and let's not forget do unto others as you'd have do unto you."

It's a powerful message from a woman born 150 years ago. A character stronger than ever with Beth Malone bringing her back to life.

"You're going to be having a blast and hopefully falling for this crazy person at the center of the show, but at the same time you're going to feel changed by it."

The Unsinkable Molly Brown opens tomorrow night at The Muny. It will be on stage through July 27th. Showtime is 8:15.

Tickets cost between $15 and $95 and can be purchased at the box office in Forest Park or online at muny.org

