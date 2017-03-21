Tower to table offers freshest ingredients at three local restaurants

Three stories up in the Vin de Set kitchen Ryan Buettner, the Executive Chef, uses the freshest ingredients possible. Fresh as in the greens were just carried over from this greenhouse behind the building.

"This is actually going to be the commercial operation for Hamilton Aeroponic Farms," explains Paul Hamilton, the owner of Vin de Set, Eleven Eleven Mississippi and PW Pizza.

"And so these are aeroponic towers," he points out.

He started tinkering with the towers about six years ago on the roof of Vin de Set.

"They were only about five pots high."

These can grow 44 plants per tower and require no weeding.

"This is a regular mustard green," Hamilton says grabbing a leaf.

Plus since there's no dirt each leaf takes less time to clean.

"And you're not bending over constantly that's the other nice thing."

But the real reason this restaurateur built a greenhouse was to take his restaurants up one more notch.

"Well, we've been growing vegetables already for the restaurants and we realized how much we could do and how much better the quality was," he explains.

It also allows them to grow things year round.

"We're able to kind of grow things that are harder to get for us, things like sorrel, things that are really expensive or just really rare to find on a regular basis we can just grow it ourselves and have it at our disposal," Buettner adds.

He meets with Jeff Seebel, the farm manager, weekly to see what's ready to be picked and pulled.

"We're actually changing the menu right now to incorporate the things that are growing really well and we'll hopefully do that a little more often and kind of tailor the menu to the garden rather than tailor the garden to the menu."

So make plans to dine at Vin de Set, Eleven Eleven Mississippi or PW Pizza where they're going to new heights to bring customers the best ingredients possible.

