Travel the the Danube River with Heidi Glaus
If seeing the world is on your bucket list listen up because Pat Blassie from Altair Travel has put together and incredible trip along the Danube River. And what's nice about this is you have time to save some money because it's not until next year.
KSDK 12:15 PM. CDT July 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Six more arrested in prostitution investigation
-
St. Charles boy finally gets a brother
-
South City's 'Pretzel Man' dies at 94
-
Grand Canyon is in need of repairs
-
Busch IV arrested
-
Brewer Sam Calagione of Dogfish Head Brewery debuts his beers in St. Louis
-
South St. Louis shooting
-
St. Louis Fire Dept. mourns fallen brother
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
More Stories
-
Jimmy Carter collapses at Habitat BuildJul 13, 2017, 11:04 a.m.
-
Sterling K. Brown, Ellie Kemper nominated for EmmysJul 13, 2017, 11:17 a.m.
-
Man carjacked at gunpoint in south St. LouisJul 13, 2017, 11:39 a.m.