Travel to Mekong in Southeast Asia with Altair Travel

There are so many incredible places to see in the world. Pat Blassie from Altair Travel has seen a lot of them. She's built a business around travel and she's here this morning to talk about an incredible adventure along the Mekong River.

KSDK 11:10 AM. CDT April 27, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories