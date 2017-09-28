TruFusion Stl is offering free workouts

It is a place with instructors who hope to teach people the ropes, not just the techniques of different exercises, but how to blend a variety of classes together.

"The best class isn't necessarily the hardest, the best equipment, it is the best instructors that can help people follow our tag line which is Find Your Edge," Joe Goldberg explains.

He's the man bringing TruFusion to St. Louis.

"For some people your edge might be walking in the door for the first time. For other people it may be increasing coming to classes five days a week. For some avid fitness people it might be taking your first yoga class."

It's a new fitness franchise that Alex Rodriguez recently got behind, but not before St. Louis was already on board.

"We'll be opening before Laguna, Nagel, Beverly Hills, before the New York group," Goldberg points out.

The building is under construction so in the meantime Amy Lescher, the Fitness Director, and her crew are working out, outside.

"We are doing bootcamps. We're going to start doing some yoga," she says.

Both of which are for all levels and free at the moment.

"Get to know the instructors, get to know the people that will be coming. TruFusion is really community oriented," Lescher explains.

So find your edge before the doors officially open.

"We plan to offer unlimited classes in yogo, bootcamp, kettlebells, indoor cycling, pilates, bar for below 100 dollars a month," Goldberg adds.

Just give yourself enough time to recover.

You can find free classes via social media or sign up for emails at trufusion.com

© 2017 KSDK-TV