KSDK
Close

Turn trash into treasure at Perennial

They say one man's trash is another man's treasure, well that is definitely the case at a local studio where they teach people how to give old items new life. This morning Jimmy V is taking us to Perennial.

KSDK 11:17 AM. CST January 17, 2017

Perennial is located at 3762 South Broadway in St. Louis. You can learn more about their classes, events and outreach programs by calling 314-832-2288 or go online to visit here.
 

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories