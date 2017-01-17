Close Turn trash into treasure at Perennial They say one man's trash is another man's treasure, well that is definitely the case at a local studio where they teach people how to give old items new life. This morning Jimmy V is taking us to Perennial. KSDK 11:17 AM. CST January 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Perennial is located at 3762 South Broadway in St. Louis. You can learn more about their classes, events and outreach programs by calling 314-832-2288 or go online to visit here. (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Obamas prepare to move out of White House Spa Winghaven suddenly closes its doors Mother from St. Peters killed in shooting You could get up to $70 for buying milk Chesterfield Mall loses two more stores Traffic delays Tuesday morning Gov. Greitens discusses budget, taxes & MLS Watch: Full interview with Gov. Eric Greitens Family speaks about young girl found safe More Stories Fatal accident, semi fire on I-270 causing delays Jan 17, 2017, 9:27 a.m. GM announces $1B investment in U.S. manufacturing, 7K jobs Jan 17, 2017, 8:45 a.m. Spa abruptly closes, leaving customers with unused… Jan 16, 2017, 8:35 p.m.
