Two local guys start their own independent record label

He is pretty spectacular with six strings. A guy who first picked up the guitar when he was around 10 years old and at only 26 has started his own record label.

"Well it's Knox Entertainment," Marquise Knox says.

He's Co CEO with Alonzo Townsend, the son of St. Louis blues legend Henry Townsend.

"I'm fine with the fine print," Townsend says.

"The name is not as important as the mission behind what we're trying to do," adds Knox.

They are two young guys who hope to provide a platform for St. Louisans who sing the blues.

"St. Louis is a treasure trove. We want to make sure that we always pay attention and make sure the label stays rooted in what it is and that's the heritage," Townsend explains.

The first album is Black and Blue, new music from Knox.

"It's everything I wanted to do since I've been recorded, but I haven't had a chance because when you're recording for someone else you have to abide by their rules also," Knox says.

So this is an album he describes simply as...

"Well, it's me."

A live album from a festival in Iowa that he didn't tell the rest of the band about.

"And so when we got ready to leave from the festival to go back home I put the cd in I remember Gus saying who is that singing I said Gus that's me, that's us. He said I can't believe it. And I said oh I know we've got something good now."

It is 11 original songs and two covers, but more importantly Black and Blue sets the tone for Knox Entertainment. The Marquise Knox Black and Blue CD release show is tonight at Delmar Hall in the loop. The doors open Marquise and his band will play at 9. Tickets are 20 dollars. You can buy the album at the show or online at marquiseknoxblues.com

